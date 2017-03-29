USA Hockey, Women’s National Team Reach Financial Agreement



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – USA Hockey announced Tuesday night an agreement has been reached with the U.S. Women’s National Team, and they’ll play in the upcoming IIHF World Championships.

The agreement solidifies that Team USA will defend its gold medal in the event.

Team USA will start the event with a game against Canada at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Detroit, Mich. They will practice Thursday afternoon.

Players for Team USA had threatened to not play in the World Championships if they couldn’t come to a better financial agreement. It would have also force USA Hockey to find replacement players to field a team. Other teams under the USA Hockey umbrella had also expressed their solidarity, saying they wouldn’t play in various events if the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement.

In a recent WCCO story, two women’s hockey players at UW-River Falls had been offered a chance to play for Team USA as replacements, but declined the invite in a show of solidarity.

USA Hockey did not release financial terms of the agreement.

