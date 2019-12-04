Ushio America Introduces New California Title 20 Compliant LED PAR…

Uphoria PRO Gold LED PAR An advanced optical design delivers very high Center Beam Candle Power (CBCP) and high efficacy to comply with California’s stringent Title 20 standards.

Ushio America, Inc. introduces new California Title 20 compliant LED PAR lamps with high candela. The dimmable Uphoria™ PRO Gold LED PAR lamps utilize tightly-binned, high color rendering with multi-faceted reflectors to provide superior beam control and reduce glare. An advanced optical design delivers very high Center Beam Candle Power (CBCP) and high efficacy to comply with California’s stringent Title 20 standards. These LED PAR lamps have the fit, form, and function to directly replace traditional halogen PAR lamps.

Uphoria PRO Gold LED PAR lamps operate on 120V in Soft White (2700K) and Warm White (3000K) color temperatures and provide a 92+ color rendering. These lamps are available in Narrow Flood (25º) and Flood (40º) beam angles in PAR20, PAR30 (SN & LN), and PAR38 lamp types.

These LED PAR lamps are suitable for use in totally enclosed fixtures and are perfect for art gallery, museum, recessed, accent, hospitality, and track lighting applications. Ushio America is proud to stand behind these 25,000 hour rated life lamps with a 3-year limited warranty.

For more information on the Uphoria PRO Gold LED PAR lamps from Ushio America, visit http://www.ushio.com/AL/ or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of LED and Traditional Architectural Illumination lamps such as PARs, BRs, CFLs, MR16s, HID, Linear Tubes, A19s, as well as LED fixtures. Ushio also manufactures specialty lamps that are used for AV, photographic, stage & studio, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, medical, dental, infra-red heating, and many other applications. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio America offers a full spectrum of over 2,500 products and services to its customers. For more information, visit http://www.ushio.com.