UST Report: Twin Cities Companies Not Retaining Professionals Of Color



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Compared to white professionals, professionals of color are more willing to move to the Twin Cities, but also more likely to leave.

That’s according to a report just out by the University of St Thomas. Dr. Janine Sanders Jones conducted the study.

“So the study found that about 16 percent of professionals of color are thinking about leaving the Twin Cities,” Jones said.

Some of the reasons include not seeing a path to advancement, and a lack of diversity and cultural awareness in the work place.

Losing the talent, she says, could be a problem down the road.

“It’s important to as we look at the shifting demographic and the also the needs of employers in the area, that we are not losing out on talent,” she said.

She says some of the solutions include making business leaders more aware of the problem and finding ways to be more sensitive to the needs of professionals of color.

“And then for organizations to invest in community and in small businesses owned by people of color, and in professional organizations,” she said.

More than 200 regional leaders from business, government, universities and foundations gathered at University of St Thomas to hear more on the findings, and possible solutions to the problem.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 01 Feb 2017 17:37:57 +0000