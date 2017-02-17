Van Catches Fire In West St. Paul, No Injuries



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say there were no injuries and minor structural damage after a van caught fire near a garage in West St. Paul Friday morning.

The South Metro Fire Department responded to the incident at about 8:35 a.m. on the 1000 block of Carrie Street. When crews arrived, a van was fully engulfed and flames had spread to a nearby garage.

Authorities say the residents of the home were there at the time of the fire, but there were no injuries. The garage sustained limited structural damage from the fire.

What led up to the van fire is under investigation.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 17 Feb 2017 20:00:34 +0000