Vascular Medcure Receives Third FDA Clearance for CAPERE®…

Southern California medical device manufacturer Vascular Medcure, Inc. has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its latest CAPERE® Thrombectomy System for peripheral vascular, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment. The company’s early clinical data suggests the CAPERE® offers great benefits for first-in-line treatment for nonsurgical removal of soft emboli and thrombi without the need for aspiration, thrombolytics, or capital equipment.

“We are very pleased to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for our latest CAPERE® thrombectomy catheter that significantly expands the treatment options for physicians. We have also received our ninth U.S. patent on the technology and are excited about the potential of CAPERE® to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs for the healthcare system,” Vascular Medcure CEO, Samuel Shaolian said.

Mr. Shaolian further stated, “The CAPERE® Thrombectomy System does not use thrombolytics which may be a significant time saver in busy care facilities. With no capital equipment required, the CAPERE® Thrombectomy System is a cost effective, low-profile, 8Fr, over-the-wire approach, that provides interventional radiologists and interventional cardiologists on the table results, when treating these challenging patients.”

The CAPERE® Thrombectomy System, which utilizes its patented, dynamic basket technology, was developed to provide a mechanical thrombectomy approach for fast and effective treatment of patients with deep vein thrombosis and to provide on the table results. CAPERE® is designed to offers significant improvement over existing products by not requiring the use of aspiration – whereby minimizing blood loss, thrombolytics, or expensive capital equipment.

