thinkstockphotos-465314845.jpg
Home
Victim In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Mpls.

Victim In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Mpls.

News

Victim In Critical Condition After Overnight Shooting In Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an individual was in critical condition Sunday morning following a shooting near the 19 Bar in south Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday to the bar on West 15th Street, just south of downtown. When they got to the scene, however, no victim or suspect was found.

About 10 minutes later, a victim arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He had been shot while in a car near the bar.

Police described the victim as male, but it’s yet unknown if he’s an a adult or juvenile. As of 2 a.m. Sunday, he was in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Sun, 22 Jan 2017 15:58:51 +0000

Related Posts