Victim Of Deadly Minneapolis Bus Station Attack ID’d As Shirwa Hassan Jibril, 75

Minneapolis police say Jibril last Wednesday asked a group of people on a Metro Transit bus to quiet down. Investigators say 23-year-old Leroy Davis-Miles verbally threatened Jibril, then followed him off the bus at the Chicago-Lake Transit Center.

There, he punched Jibril in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Davis-Miles was caught by police with the help of facial recognition technology. He was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday.

Jibril passed away Tuesday afternoon at Hennepin Healthcare, six days after the attack. His official cause of death was from blunt force head injuries.

Davis-Miles could face up to four decades in prison if convicted.