Victims ID’d In Perham Double Homicide



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the bodies of two people found dead Tuesday morning in a northwestern Minnesota home.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said the two died of homicidal violence. They were identified as 21-year-old Dalton McFadzen and his mother, 42-year-old Denise McFadzen.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Perham just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the two people dead. Authorities arrested William Hillman in connection with the incident. He could face second-degree homicide charges.

The case remains under investigation.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 18 Apr 2018 21:33:45 +0000