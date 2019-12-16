Victims Named In Fatal Rollover Crash On I-94 In Eau Claire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A roll-over crash in Eau Claire killed a 41-year-old man and injured three passengers on Friday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Wisconsin State Patrol says a Chevy Trailblazer was headed westbound on Interstate 94, just after 9 p.m., when it entered the median, rolled several times, and collided with a guard rail.

Elvis Mejia was driving and ejected from the car, landing in the eastbound lanes.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release.

One of the teenage females was also ejected from the vehicle, landing in the median shoulder.

Amy Mejia, 41, an 18 year-old female, and a 15-year-old female were taken to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.