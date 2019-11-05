Video Captures Albino Deer In Northern Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An albino deer was caught on camera in northern Wisconsin.

Dan Mortenson was driving around on Middle McKenzie Lake near Spooner when he saw it.

Mortenson says he spoke with a few people and was told it’s about 10 years old and is a treasured animal in the area.

Mortenson posted video of the deer to his Facebook page over the weekend.

Researchers say only one in 30,000 wild animals are albino.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says albino deer are illegal to shoot.