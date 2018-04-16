Vikes Sign LB Kendricks To Extension Reportedly Worth $50M



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have locked down their star linebacker, Eric Kendricks, by signing him to 5-year contract extension reportedly worth $50 million.

The team announced the move Monday morning, but did not disclose details of the contract.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, a source told him the contract is worth $50 million with $25 million guaranteed.

Vikings are signing LB Eric Kendricks to a five-year, $50 million extension that includes $25 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2018

In his career so far with the Vikings, Kendricks has totaled 367 tackles, 30 tackles for a loss, 26 quarterback hurries, 21 pass break-ups and two interceptions. Kendericks brought both of those interceptions back for touchdowns. He also forced and recovered one fumble.

Kendricks has led the team with tackles in his first three seasons – becoming the first Viking to do so since Rip Hawkins in the 1960s.

The 2015 second-round pick has proven to be a durable player, too, starting 41 out of 45 career games. He’s been honored with both the Defensive Rookie of the Month (October 2015) and the NFC Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 11, 2016).

