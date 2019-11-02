Vikings Activate CB Holton Hill To Roster, Waive LB Cameron Smith

— The Minnesota Vikings announced roster moves the day before the team’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday, the team says cornerback Holton Hill was activated to the 53-man roster.

Hill was suspended without pay earlier in the season, missing eight games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Rookie linebacker Cameron Smith was waived.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen and Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes are listed as questionable in Sunday’s game.