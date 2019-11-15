Vikings’ Adam Thielen, Linval Joseph Out Again Vs. Broncos; Josh Doctson Activated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will again be without two star players on both sides of the ball, wide receiver Adam Thielen and nose tackle Linval Joseph. Two other starters are also out.

On Friday, the team released its injury report and made a roster change. In addition to Thielen (hamstring) and Joseph (knee), the Vikings will be without guard Josh Kline (concussion) and safety Anthony Harris (groin) against the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) is listed as questionable.

The Vikings also activated wide receiver Josh Doctson to the 53-man roster.