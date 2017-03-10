Vikings Agree To Terms With OT Riley Reiff



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – NFL free agency started Thursday afternoon, and the Minnesota Vikings were able to fill at least one opening on the offensive line.

The Vikings agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff. It was a move the Vikings had to make after Matt Kalil left Minnesota join his brother on the offensive line of the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings’ offensive line had its struggles last year on the way to having the NFL’s worst rushing offense.

Reiff, a first-round pick out of Iowa in the 2012 draft, started in 69 games for Detroit over five seasons.

The Vikings also lost two players in free agency Thursday. Tight end Rhett Ellison signed with the New York Giants, and punter Jeff Locke signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

One other development Thursday afternoon: Packers running back Eddy Lacy, now an unrestricted free agent, will visit with the Packers, Seahawks and Vikings.

Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 00:30:57 +0000