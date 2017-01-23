Vikings’ Anthony Barr Named To 2nd Career Pro Bowl



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr will be heading to his second career Pro Bowl next week, the team announced Monday.

Barr will be replacing Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Jr., who will be playing in the Super Bowl.

Vikings officials say Barr has tallied 61 solo tackles, which is the third-most on the team while starting in all 16 games for the first time in his career. His 20 quarterback hurries is also a career high and is the most among Vikings linebackers.

The selection of Barr marks the sixth Vikings Pro Bowl honoree in 2016, the most in a season for a team since 2012.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

