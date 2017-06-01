Vikings Build Playground At Apple Valley Elementary School



APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – On Wednesday, we saw Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater take part in specific drills at organized team activities at Winter Park.

He hasn’t been cleared to practice as his long recovery from that devastating knee injury continues, day by day.

On Thursday, Bridgewater was also in his element, doing what he so looks forward to each year with many of his teammates. That’s helping build a new playground for the kids, this year at Cedar Park Elementary School in Apple Valley.

The design of the park is based on the children’s drawings, created at a special design event back in April.

Bridgewater didn’t want to specifically talk about the progress with his knee, other than saying each morning he wakes up is a blessing and this project takes on special meaning.

Quarterback Sam Bradford was also there. He said the Vikings have not approached him about extending his contract, which he would love to do at some point to know his future here is secure.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 01 Jun 2017 23:41:46 +0000