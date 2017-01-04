Vikings Coach Zimmer Addresses State Of Team After 8-8 Season



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – On Monday, the Vikings said goodbye for the off season.

On Tuesday, the head coach gave his annual state of the state of the team. Mike Zimmer has a lot to contemplate going forward, and that includes look in the mirror.

He won’t blame the offensive line injuries for where this team ended up. He’s non-committal on Adrian Peterson’s future, except to say he’s a good running back.

As to who runs the offense, will Pat Schurmur be back? Too early to tell… but: “I do think Pat did a very, very good job, especially under the circumstances he was put in,” Zimmer said.

They will monitor Teddy Bridgewater, but Sam Bradford is the man going in.

“I think Sam has played great this year, No. 1. I think he’s earned the right to be the starting quarterback,” Zimmer said.

What a about a weapon they didn’t throw to, first round pick Laquon Treadwell. They’re not ready to give up.

“I do think Treadwell is going to be a good player. I know that he had a rough season. I see too many good qualities from him,” Zimmer said.

But what you sense most from Mike Zimmer is, especially since Norv Turner unexpectedly resigned in the middle of the season, is that Zimmer continues to look inside to try to find answers as to how he can be better as a head coach.

Yes, Zimmer lays the blame on Zimmer. Especially on the team not coming back once it went off the tracks.

“When we started out and then we lost a couple games I wasn’t able to get them over the hump. And so that falls on top of me and I have to figure out the reasons why and how if it ever happens again I can get it redirected quicker,” Zimmer said.

Because in his mind, that’s what he was hired to do.

“That’s what leadership is, is taking a group of people somewhere they’ve never been before and I haven’t done that yet,” Zimmer said.

