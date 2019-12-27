Vikings’ Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks Ruled Out For Game Vs. Chicago

— Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook and linebacker Eric Kendricks have been ruled out for the Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

According to the Vikings, Cook is out with a shoulder injury and Kendricks is out with a quadriceps injury.

Three other starters are listed as questionable. They include running back Alexander Mattison (ankle), safety Jayron Kearse (foot) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee).

On the Chicago Bears, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, defensive tackles Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks have been listed as out. Two offensive lineman, including Bobby Massie and Rashaad Coward, are listed as doubtful.

The Vikings are coming off an embarrassing 23-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and are hoping to iron out the wrinkles against the Bears before the postseason.

The Bears were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.

