Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Says He’ll Be ‘Good To Go’ After Injury On Monday Night Football

— Despite suffering a reported clavicle injury during Monday Night Football, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook says he’ll be “good to go” for the next game.

Cook left the game early after suffering the shoulder injury following a fumble in the third quarter. He was out the remainder game, but came back to the sideline and watched as the team lost to the Seattle Seahawks 37-30.

After the game, Cook spoke to reporters and said the injury won’t keep him out of the next game.

“I’m good. Part of the game,” he said. “It’s a physical sport, and that’s what comes with it. I just had to fight through it. I’ll be good, though.”

Later, he said, “I’ll be good to go.”

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cook suffered a clavicle injury, but nothing is broken.

Cook said it’s a “weird injury”, but stressed that football is a physical sport and that he’ll be all right.

Cook finished the game with 64 yards from scrimmage, a rushing touchdown and a fumble before leaving the game. He has 1,046 yards for the season.