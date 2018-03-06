Vikings Don’t Use Franchise Tag, QBs Enter Free Agency



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFL’s franchise and transition tag deadline expired at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the Minnesota Vikings didn’t make any moves.

No, the Vikings didn’t place the franchise tag on quarterback Case Keenum. That means Keenum, along with Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, are all set to become free agents when the league year starts on March 14.

Currently, the only Vikings quarterback under contract is Kyle Sloter. But that will likely change, as soon as next week.

Several reports are indicating the Vikings are in heavy pursuit of Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. If the price is too high there, a very real possibility is that the Vikings could re-sign Keenum if he doesn’t like what teams are offering in free agency.

Regardless of what the Vikings end up doing at quarterback, those conversations can start take place on March 12, when the non-tampering period begins. That’s when free agents can talk with and visit teams.

Keenum is set to get a big pay day after leading the Vikings to a 13-3 regular season record and the NFC Championship game. The futures for Bradford and Bridgewater are a little more uncertain. Bradford missed the last half of last season with a knee injury, and Bridgewater hasn’t thrown a meaningful pass since the Vikings’ playoff loss to Seattle.

