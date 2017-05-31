Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd Says Knee Recovery Process Has Been ‘Hell’



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd remains sidelined indefinitely because of complications from surgery on his right knee last September.

Floyd said the slow recovery process has been “hell” for him to endure. The 2013 first-round draft pick spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time in more than six months, after watching practice. He’s still not cleared to participate.

He has missed 20 games over the last three seasons, including all but the opener in 2016. He had arthroscopic surgery to clean up damage before reportedly experiencing nerve problems around the knee from the procedure that has prevented him from running at full speed.

Floyd said he’s still working out with an eye toward returning to action, despite questions whether he’ll be able to resume his career.

Published at Wed, 31 May 2017 19:05:30 +0000