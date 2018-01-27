Vikings Fans Still Love Minnesota’s Super Bowl Invasion





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesotans will not be sitting inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

After all, there are only 65,000 seats.

But anyone can still get a taste of the action by heading over to the Super Bowl Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

As things kicked off Sunday, the fans were the main attraction. Only two teams will play, but the whole NFL – including the home team — are still represented.

Vikings fan Marcus Mack and his sons were among the first to show up Saturday.

“It’s bittersweet. I definitely wanted to be here under different circumstances, but we planned this and they’ve been good little boys and they wanted to come here, so I stuck to my word with it,” Mack said.

Now, like many, his boys are having to take a different side. Elijah and Isaiah are both cheering for the Patriots.

It was an easy choice for some. Madison, Wisconsin resident Scott Munise is a Patriots fan.

“I think every year we see that, you know, and it’s always in a different destination that’s far away,” Munise said. “Luckily, this one was close by, so we decided to make the trek on up here to Minnesota.”

And despite last week’s purple beating, everyone felt welcome.

“Everyone’s nice,” said Vikings fan Brandon Kelzenberg. “People come up, pat you on the back, say, ‘Good luck.’ Minnesota nice all the way.”

From watching Wilson footballs being handmade, to catching passes, there are plenty of distractions.

And even though the Vikings aren’t the name sake, it was evident all around the room that everyone deserves another shot.

The Super Bowl Experience is at the Minneapolis Convention Center through next Saturday.

Visitors also have a chance to see the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Experience. Click here for more information.

