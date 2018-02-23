Vikings Get 2 Compensatory 6th Round Draft Picks



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFL announced its compensatory draft picks Friday, and the Vikings received two extra picks.

The Vikings received two compensatory sixth round picks – the 213th and 218th overall picks in the draft.

The team now holds seven total picks – one each in the first three rounds, a fifth round pick and three sixth round picks. Their fourth round pick was traded to Philadelphia in the Sam Bradford trade, and they traded thceir seventh round pick to Seattle for cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr.

Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that lost more than added in free agency the previous year.

The Vikings’ free agent signings last year were highlighted by tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers and running back Latavius Murray. They also signed a backup quarterback named Case Keenum, of whom you may have heard.

Free agents who signed with other teams include offensive tackle Matt Kalil, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and running back Adrian Peterson, among others.

The 2018 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 26.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 23 Feb 2018 22:04:45 +0000