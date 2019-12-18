Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter & Dalvin Cook Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Minnesota Vikings have been selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida this January.

On Tuesday evening, the team announced that safety Harrison Smith was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl, defensive end Danielle Hunter will go to his second, and running back Dalvin Cook received his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Cook led fan voting as the top non-quarterback among vote-getters and ranks third in the NFL with 1,654 yards from scrimmage, and is only the eighth Vikings player in history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.

Hunter is tied for third in the NFL with 13.5 sacks. The 25-year-old recently became the youngest player to eclipse 50 career sacks.

Smith has recorded 80 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three tackles for a loss and one sack on the season – further solidifying him as one of the most versatile safeties in the league.

The Pro Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26.