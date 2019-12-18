Vikings’ Kicker Dan Bailey Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week (For 3rd Time This Season)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey scored 15 points in the team’s 39-10 rout of the Los Angeles Charges Sunday, earning him yet another NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor.

On Wednesday, the team announce Bailey’s honor, which is his third such recognition of the season. The kicker, who was perfect on all four field goal attempts, helped lead the Vikings to their 10th win of the season.

Bailey has earned six NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in his career.

🏆🏆🏆 Dan Bailey has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the 3rd time this season! pic.twitter.com/k9YGromwOh — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 18, 2019

The Vikings have earned Player of the Week honors on six different occasions in 2019, the most in team history since the 2009 team earned the award six times.

Seventeen different players claimed 23 total NFC Player of the Week honors since Mike Zimmer’s hiring as head coach in 2014.