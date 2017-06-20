Vikings New No. 84 Embracing Embracing NFL Opportunity



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Imagine this — you get drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and then they hand you the same jersey number as one of the franchise’s all-time greatest players.

No pressure, right?

Well one Vikings rookie is embracing the opportunity to be a difference-maker.

It’s a big responsibility, wearing the No. 84 ’round round here, but Bucky Hodges fits the bill rather well. There’s a new freak in the Vikings offense.

“I’m learning it — I’m learning a lot. Compared to when I first got here, sounded like a foreign language to me,” Hodges said. “But I would definitely say it’s coming to me a lot more smoothly.”

Hodges is a raw athletic specimen, a converted quarterback with the body type of a big wide receiver — where he could see some time. He figures to be a major weapon in the Vikings offense, if the coaching staff can figure out how to utilize him.

“Just continue to show my play-making ability. Just, whenever the ball is in the air to me, I want to grab it. That’s mine, that’s my ball,” Hodges said. “And blocking-wise, just show that I can block as a good blocking tight end. I’m not going to just be a regular pass-catching tight end. I’m going to do be able to do both.

“It’s just different, because I mean, I never played at the Y position of tight end with my hand in the dirt. But I have good coaching, and a great group of guys helping me with my fundamentals and footwork, and I’m getting better every day,” Hodges said.

Hodges says the other tight ends — Kyle Rudolph and David Morgan — have been invaluable helping him learn the tools and tricks of the trade.

“I look at their game, I get a lot from learning from both of them. Kyle’s a vet, Kyle knows this game,” Hodges said. “David’s one of the best blockers I’ve ever seen before. So I ask him a whole lot about footwork, technique, he helps me a lot. It’s great to have a group of guys, a great group of guys like them to help.”

Because they’d all benefit if Hodges can even slightly resemble Randy Moss for more than just his number.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 20 Jun 2017 23:42:05 +0000