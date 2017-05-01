Vikings Pick Up Barr’s 5th-Year Option; Agree To Terms With Rookie Free Agents

Vikings Pick Up Barr’s 5th-Year Option; Agree To Terms With Rookie Free Agents



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that it will pick up linebacker Anthony Barr’s fifth-year option.

Barr helped lead the NFL’s third-ranked defense in 2016, and started all 42 games in which he has appeared.

Barr was also selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

The deadline to pick up the fifth-year option for 2014 first round picks is Wednesday. The Vikings have made no announcement regarding Teddy Bridgewater’s option. The 24-year-old quarterback’s future is still in doubt after he suffered a devastating knee injury during practice in August.

The Vikings also announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with 13 rookie free agents.

