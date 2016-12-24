Vikings Plane Slides Off Runway In Appleton, No Injuries



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A plane carrying Vikings players and staff slid off the runway at the Appleton airport Friday evening.

It happened at around 6:20 p.m. as the plane was taxiing after landing, according to one of the passengers. No one was injured in the incident, but everyone has been sitting on the plane while crews try to figure out how to de-board.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

The Vikings are facing off against the Green Bay Packers for another Border Battle Saturday.

