Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month

After early season struggles , Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is now October’s NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Cousins finished the month 91-of-116 (78.4%) for 1,262 yards, 10 touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 137.1 in the team’s 4-game winning streak.

The Michigan native’s 78.4 completion percentage leads the NFL and his 10 passing touchdowns is tied for the league lead.

“(Cousins’) 137.1 passer rating in October marked the second-highest passer rating in any month in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts), trailing only Peyton Manning’s 138.0 passer rating in September of 2013,” the team said in a statement.

Moreover, in weeks five through seven, Cousins became the first quarterback in NFL history to post at least 300 passing yards and a passer rating of 130 or higher in three consecutive games.

It’s the third time Cousins has received the award, and the first time with the Vikings.

https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1189882721524420608