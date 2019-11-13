Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night.

In the prime-time matchup, Cook notched 97 rushing yards and 86 receiving yards to total 183 yards, surpassing 100 scrimmage yards a league-leading eight times in 2019.

Cook leads the NFL with 991 rushing yards and 1,415 scrimmage yards. His 10 rushing touchdowns rank third in the league.

It’s the second NFC Player of the Week award in Cook’s career. He last got it in Week 15 in the 2018 season against the Miami Dolphins.

Vikings beat the Cowboys 28-24. The team faces the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday.