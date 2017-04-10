Vikings Release 2017 Preseason Schedule



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings released their 2017 preseason schedule Monday.

The Vikings will start the preseason in Buffalo, facing the Bills in Week 1. They will follow that with another road game in Seattle against the Seahawks in Week 2. Specific dates and times for those games have not been released.

The team’s Week 3 home game against the San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast nationally on Sunday Night Football. That game starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Their final preseason game is also at home, against the Miami Dolphins Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Vikings are coming off an 8-8 season which featured a devastating injury to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a blockbuster trade for Sam Bradford and an epic mid-season collapse after a 5-0 start.

Ticket information can be found here.

Published at Mon, 10 Apr 2017 21:16:47 +0000