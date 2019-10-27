Home
Vikings Safety Jayron Kearse Released From Custody After Suspicion Of DUI

Vikings Safety Jayron Kearse Released From Custody After Suspicion Of DUI

Vikings

Vikings Safety Jayron Kearse Released From Custody After Suspicion Of DUI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving impaired and carrying a firearm without a permit. He has been released from custody.

According to an incident report, a state trooper observed Kearse drive his vehicle around a barricade and onto a closed portion of eastbound I-94 at Cedar Ave just before 4 a.m.

Kearse, 25, had an alcohol concentration of .10 BAC at the time. Officers also located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Kearse was held at Hennepin County Jail.

Published at Sun, 27 Oct 2019 22:00:19 +0000

Related Posts