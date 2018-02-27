Vikings Say Goodbye To Winter Park, Prepare To Move To Eagan
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — After an exciting season, the Vikings are preparing to move out of their practice home in Winter Park.
Next month, the team will venture east to Eagan.
The new facility is called the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. Over the past two years, it’s been taking shape at the former Northwest Airlines headquarters just southeast of Interstate 494 and Dodd Road.
On Tuesday, offices will be packed up, artwork taken down and storage areas cleared at Winter Park. The team offices, locker rooms, and practice fields in Eden Prairie have been the headquarters of the team since 1981.
The team plans to make the official move to Eagan during the first week of March.
Saying goodbye to Winter Park! @Vikings packing up, getting ready to move to new facility in Eagan @WCCO#vikings#wccopic.twitter.com/jpHmPnYUaH
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) February 27, 2018
Lockers are staying, but the @Vikings gear is moving! @WCCOpic.twitter.com/JQHaDPGQNd
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) February 27, 2018
By the numbers: @twincitiesortho Performance Center vs. Winter Park @WCCO#vikingspic.twitter.com/HzybwYTI3B
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) February 27, 2018
New facility will have MUCH higher ceilings for kickers/punters. You can see old football lodged in Winter Park field ceiling @WCCOpic.twitter.com/3lbXkCx6dd
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) February 27, 2018
