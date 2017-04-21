Vikings Scheduled For Opener Vs. New Orleans At Home

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota will start the season with a Monday night home game against New Orleans, one of three prime-time kickoffs for the Vikings.

The NFL schedule released Thursday put the Vikings in Minnesota for the Sept. 11 opener for only the second time in 10 years. The Vikings have another Monday night game Oct. 9 in Chicago and a Saturday night game Dec. 23 in Green Bay. They return to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day game.

Other home games are Sept. 24 (Tampa Bay), Oct. 1 (Detroit), Oct. 15 (Green Bay), Oct. 22 (Baltimore), Nov. 19 (Los Angeles Rams), Dec. 17 (Cincinnati) and Dec. 31 (Chicago). Other road games are Sept. 17 (Pittsburgh), Nov. 12 (Washington), Dec. 3 (Atlanta) and Dec. 10 (Carolina). The Vikings play Cleveland Oct. 29 in London.

