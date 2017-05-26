Vikings Sign 3 More Draft Picks



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings announced Friday they have signed three more of their 2017 draft picks.

With the signings of defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, linebacker Ben Gedeon and guard Danny Isidora, the team has now signed five of their 11 picks.

The Vikings drafted Johnson and Gedeon in the fourth round. Johnson had 8 sacks in 2016, earning him First-Team All-Big Ten honors at Iowa.

Gedeon, another Big Ten product, had 106 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Michigan Wolverines in his senior season.

Isidora, a fifth round pick, earned All-ACC honors twice in his time at Miami.

The Vikings announced their first two rookie singings, Rodney Adams and Ifeadi Odenigbo, Thursday.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 26 May 2017 16:04:08 +0000