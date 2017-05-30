Vikings Sign 6th Round Pick Hodges



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings announced Tuesday they have signed another member of their 2017 draft class.

Bucky Hodges, a sixth round pick out of Virginia Tech, has signed his rookie contract. With his signing, the Vikings have locked up more than half of their 11 draft picks.

Hodges came to Virginia Tech as a quarterback, but the 6-foot-6-inch, 257 pound 21-year-old transitioned to tight end after showing his receiving skills on the scout team.

He set records for receptions, yardage and touchdowns at Virginia Tech and entered the draft a year early.

The Vikings took Hodges with the 201st overall pick. The athletic tight end will back up Kyle Rudolph, who is coming off the best year of his career. Rudolph played all 16 games in 2016, catching 83 balls for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

