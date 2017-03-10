Vikings Sign OT Mike Remmers To $30M Contract



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings made another move to solidify the offensive line Friday, signing former Carolina Panthers tackle Mike Remmers, per his agent.

So proud of my client Mike Remmers.. College walk-on, undrafted free agent, cut 6 times, just signed to a $30M deal w/the Minnesota Vikings! — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 10, 2017

The deal is worth $30 million, according to Remmers’ agent. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Vikings signed the 6-foot-5-inch, 310 pound Remmer to a five year contract.

The 27-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Panthers, starting all 16 games in each of the last two years. He was previously cut by the Vikings in 2013.

Thursday, the Vikings signed former Detroit Lions lineman Riley Reiff, another move to upgrade an offensive line that was one of the league’s worst in 2016.

The Vikings and Panthers actually swapped tackles this week, with former Vikings lineman Matt Kalil signing a five year, $55.5 million contract with Carolina.

