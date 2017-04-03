Vikings Sign P Ryan Quigley



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings have replaced one of their departed free agents, signing Ryan Quigley to fill their punting vacancy.

The team’s former punter, Jeff Locke, signed with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

Quigley, 27, played six games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, with a net average of 37.2 yards per punt. Before that, he played three seasons for the New York Jets. He signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent, but never appeared in a game for them. His career net average is 38.9.

Locke’s career net average is 38.8. The Vikings took the former UCLA punter in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.

