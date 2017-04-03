Vikings Sign QB Case Keenum



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have added another quarterback to their roster.

The team announced Monday the signing of 29-year-old Case Keenum. Keenum spent the last two seasons with the Rams and previously played for the Houston Texans.

Keenum started nine games for the Rams in 2016, completing 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,201 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The former undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston will presumably back up Sam Bradford. Keenum and Bradford were teammates on the St. Louis Rams during Bradford’s final season with the team.

Taylor Heinicke stands to be the third string quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater’s status for the 2017 season still unknown.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 03 Apr 2017 23:44:56 +0000