Vikings Sign Rookie WR Alexander Hollins To Active Roster; LB Ben Gedeon Placed On IR
On Monday, the team announced that it signed rookie wide receiver Alexander Hollins to its 53-man active roster. Hollins was a finalist for the 2018 Walter Payton Award for his performance with Eastern Illinois.
The #Vikings have signed WR Alexander Hollins (@ahollins13) to the 53-man roster and placed LB Ben Gedeon on IR. pic.twitter.com/BRNFKrvm1B
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 2, 2019
Vikings officials also say veteran linebacker Ben Gedeon, who suffered concussions, was placed on the injured reserve.
On Sunday, the team confirmed that all-pro wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss another game due to a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Jayln Holmes was also downgraded to out for the game due to a non-injury related issue.
Published at Mon, 02 Dec 2019 20:39:16 +0000