Vikings Sign Rookie WR Alexander Hollins To Active Roster; LB Ben Gedeon Placed On IR

— The Minnesota Vikings have made some roster changes leading up to the team’s big, nationally televised game against the Seattle Seahawks Monday night.

On Monday, the team announced that it signed rookie wide receiver Alexander Hollins to its 53-man active roster. Hollins was a finalist for the 2018 Walter Payton Award for his performance with Eastern Illinois.

Vikings officials also say veteran linebacker Ben Gedeon, who suffered concussions, was placed on the injured reserve.

On Sunday, the team confirmed that all-pro wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss another game due to a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Jayln Holmes was also downgraded to out for the game due to a non-injury related issue.