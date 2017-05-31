Vikings Sign Top Pick Dalvin Cook, All Draft Picks Signed



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings finalized a rookie contract for their top 2017 draft choice on Wednesday and have signed all of their picks.

The Vikings signed running back Dalvin Cook to his rookie deal on Wednesday. They moved up in the second round to take him at No. 41 overall. He was the third running back taken in the draft.

Cook is Florida State’s all-time leading rusher at 4,464 yard and collected the most rushing touchdowns with 46 in just three seasons. He was named the 2017 Orange Bowl MVP after recording 207 total yards, 145 rushing, with a touchdown, against Michigan.

In 28 starts at Florida State, he had 21 games of rushing for at least 100 yards. In his final season, he ran for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Vikings will need him and Latavius Murray to be a potent rushing combination after Adrian Peterson’s contract was not renewed, and he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

All 11 Vikings draft picks are signed as the team heads to training camp in July.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 31 May 2017 21:22:43 +0000