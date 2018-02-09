Vikings Tap Eagles QB Coach DeFilippo For OC





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have found their replacement for departed offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

The Vikings have hired former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback coach John DeFilippo, the team announced Friday.

In case you haven’t heard, DeFilippo and the Eagles are fresh off the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory.

The 39-year-old coach certainly proved his mettle this season. Eagles starting quarterback Carson Wentz, before tearing his ACL, completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

When Wentz went down, many thought the Eagles season to be lost. Enter backup quarterback Nick Foles, who after a couple of rough starts played two of the best games of his career against the Vikings and in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. In those two games, Foles completed 71 percent of his passes and threw six touchdowns against only one interception.

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance in the big game.

One of DeFilippo’s first duties in Minnesota will likely be helping make a decision at quarterback – all three passers who played for the Vikings this season (Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater) are free agents.

Shurmur left the Vikings when he was hired as head coach of the New York Giants.

