Vikings Vs. 49ers Could Come Down To Vikes’ Secondary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last year, the Vikings defense dominated San Francisco. In fact, Harrison Smith was so good he was honored as NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Last week the Vikings, with a depleted secondary, controlled Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints offense. It was part scheme, but that can only happen if you are a team in sync.

“That’s the fun part, but you can’t get to that until you know you’ve got a good foundation and good basics. It takes a good level of understanding what they’re doing and what they want to do,” Anthony Harris said.

We already know the Vikings defensive front is strong. Danielle Hunter is unstoppable. But the defensive backs have to step up too.

This week they will again call on reinforcements, like second-year cornerback Holton Hill, now thrust into the limelight of the post season.