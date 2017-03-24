Vikings Waive DL Scott Crichton



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday they have waived defensive lineman Scott Crichton.

Crichton was drafted by the Vikings in the third round in 2014. He played in 13 games in 2015 before a concussion ended his season. He was again placed on injured reserve in August 2016 after clearing waivers.

The Vikings reportedly made another move on the defensive line Friday. According to ESPN, veteran defensive end Brian Robison signed a one year contract extension with the team.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 24 Mar 2017 20:15:59 +0000