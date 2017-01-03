Vikings – WCCO | CBS Minnesota



http://ftr.fivefilters.org/makefulltextfeed.php?url=http%3A%2F%2Fminnesota.cbslocal.com%2Fcategory%2Fsports%2Fvikings%2Ffeed%2F&max=5 News, Sports, Weather, Traffic, and the Best of Minnesota, and the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul. http://ftr.fivefilters.org/makefulltextfeed.php?url=http%3A%2F%2Fminnesota.cbslocal.com%2Fcategory%2Fsports%2Fvikings%2Ffeed%2F&max=5 http://1.gravatar.com/blavatar/306ed083e68aa1a8027608b8156838d2?s=96&d=http%3A%2F%2Fs2.wp.com%2Fi%2Fbuttonw-com.png http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/49ers-paton/ http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/?p=711270 <div><img src=”https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2010/12/346061731.jpg?w=640″ class=”ff-og-image-inserted”/></div><p><strong>SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) —</strong> The San Francisco 49ers interviewed Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for their head coach opening and Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton for their GM vacancy.</p> <p>Team CEO Jed York met with both candidates on Friday as part of his cross-country tour of interviews as he seeks to replace coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.</p> <p>The 49ers have announced interviews with five candidates overall, with York meeting Wednesday with Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn about the coaching job and Thursday with Green Bay director of football operations Eliot Wolf and Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst about becoming general manager.</p> <p>York said he was open to hiring either the coach or general manager first.</p> <p>Shanahan is the son of two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Shanahan, who also won a title as offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 1994.</p> <p>Kyle Shanahan’s stock as a candidate has climbed as his Atlanta offense has flourished . Atlanta led the NFL in scoring, averaging 33.8 points per game, and quarterback Matt Ryan was picked as a first-team AP All-Pro on Friday.</p> <p>Shanahan is eligible to interview this week during the Falcons bye but can’t be hired until after Atlanta’s season is finished.</p> <p>Shanahan got his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay in 2004. He also served as an offensive coordinator in Houston, Washington and Cleveland before arriving in Atlanta last season.</p> <p>Paton has 20 years of NFL personnel experience and has turned down interviews for GM openings in the past but decided to meet with the 49ers. He has worked most of his career alongside Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, assisting him in Chicago, Miami and for the past 10 years in Minnesota.</p> <p>York said the primary goal in the search is finding a coach and general manager who can work well together. The Niners got rid of coach Jim Harbaugh following the 2014 season in part because of conflicts with Baalke. Harbaugh led the team to its only successful stretch of the past 15 years with trips to the NFC title game in his first three seasons from 2011-13 and a Super Bowl appearance.</p> <p>Jim Tomsula replaced him and was fired after a 5-11 season. York then fired both Baalke and Kelly after this past season.</p> <p>The Niners became the first team in nearly four decades to fire coaches in successive seasons after only one-year tenures. The only other time that happened since the 1970 merger came when San Francisco fired Monte Clark after the 1976 season and Ken Meyer the following year. The 49ers then fired Pete McCulley midway through the 1978 season and interim coach Fred O’Connor after the year before hiring Bill Walsh to start a dynasty.</p> <p>(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)</p> <p><strong><a href=”https://blockads.fivefilters.org”>Let’s block ads!</a></strong> <a href=”https://blockads.fivefilters.org/acceptable.html”>(Why?)</a></p> Fri, 06 Jan 2017 18:42:15 +0000 Vikings – WCCO | CBS Minnesota 49ers Interview Vikings’s George Paton For GM Opening https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2010/12/346061731.jpg?w=640 The San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton for the team’s GM opening. article http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/49ers-paton/ summary_large_image https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2010/12/346061731.jpg?w=640 49ers Interview Vikings’s George Paton For GM Opening The San Francisco 49ers have interviewed Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton for the team’s GM opening. /wcco en text/html http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/49ers-paton/ NFL Sports Vikings George Paton Minnesota Vikings http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/patterson-all-pro-2016/ http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/?p=711251 <div><img src=”https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/gettyimages-624667422.jpg?w=1500″ class=”ff-og-image-inserted”/></div><p><strong>MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –</strong> The Associated Press released its All-Pro NFL team Friday, and only one Viking made the list.</p> <p>Was it Sam Bradford, who set an NFL record for completion percentage and threw for nearly 4,00 yards? What about Xavier Rhodes, who had five interceptions and continually shut down No. 1 receivers? Maybe Danielle Hunter, who was a terror off the edge and, in limited playing time, ranked third in sacks with 12.5?</p> <p>Nope; it was Cordarrelle Patterson, who, for the second time in his career, was named an All-Pro kick returner.</p> <p>That’s not to say Patterson didn’t deserve it. He finished third in kick return yardage with 792, had the highest average (31.7) of any player who returned kicks full time and had a 104-yard return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.</p> <p>You just wish a team that started 5-0 could have more representation on the All-Pro team.</p> <p>Fourteen teams are represented on the All-Pro team. The Vikings can at least take solace in the fact that they are the only NFC North team represented.</p> <p><strong><a href=”https://blockads.fivefilters.org”>Let’s block ads!</a></strong> <a href=”https://blockads.fivefilters.org/acceptable.html”>(Why?)</a></p> Fri, 06 Jan 2017 17:53:36 +0000 Vikings – WCCO | CBS Minnesota Patterson Sole Viking Named To AP All-Pro Team https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/gettyimages-624667422.jpg?w=1500 The Associated Press released its All-Pro NFL team Friday, and only one Viking made the list. article http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/patterson-all-pro-2016/ summary_large_image https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/gettyimages-624667422.jpg?w=1500 Patterson Sole Viking Named To AP All-Pro Team The Associated Press released its All-Pro NFL team Friday, and only one Viking made the list. /wcco en text/html http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/06/patterson-all-pro-2016/ Sports Syndicated Sports Vikings Cordarrelle Patterson Minnesota Vikings http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/03/mike-zimmer-minnesota-vikings-season-recap/ http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/?p=710701 <div><img src=”https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/vikings-zimmer.jpg?w=1500″ class=”ff-og-image-inserted”/></div><p><strong>EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO)</strong> – On Monday, the Vikings said goodbye for the off season.</p> <p>On Tuesday, the head coach gave his annual state of the state of the team. Mike Zimmer has a lot to contemplate going forward, and that includes look in the mirror.</p> <p>He won’t blame the offensive line injuries for where this team ended up. He’s non-committal on Adrian Peterson’s future, except to say he’s a good running back.</p> <p>As to who runs the offense, will Pat Schurmur be back? Too early to tell… but: “I do think Pat did a very, very good job, especially under the circumstances he was put in,” Zimmer said.</p> <p>They will monitor Teddy Bridgewater, but Sam Bradford is the man going in.</p> <p>“I think Sam has played great this year, No. 1. I think he’s earned the right to be the starting quarterback,” Zimmer said.</p> <p>What a about a weapon they didn’t throw to, first round pick Laquon Treadwell. They’re not ready to give up.</p> <p>“I do think Treadwell is going to be a good player. I know that he had a rough season. I see too many good qualities from him,” Zimmer said.</p> <p>But what you sense most from Mike Zimmer is, especially since Norv Turner unexpectedly resigned in the middle of the season, is that Zimmer continues to look inside to try to find answers as to how he can be better as a head coach.</p> <p>Yes, Zimmer lays the blame on Zimmer. Especially on the team not coming back once it went off the tracks.</p> <p>“When we started out and then we lost a couple games I wasn’t able to get them over the hump. And so that falls on top of me and I have to figure out the reasons why and how if it ever happens again I can get it redirected quicker,” Zimmer said.</p> <p>Because in his mind, that’s what he was hired to do.</p> <p>“That’s what leadership is, is taking a group of people somewhere they’ve never been before and I haven’t done that yet,” Zimmer said.</p> <p><strong><a href=”https://blockads.fivefilters.org”>Let’s block ads!</a></strong> <a href=”https://blockads.fivefilters.org/acceptable.html”>(Why?)</a></p> Wed, 04 Jan 2017 00:26:22 +0000 Vikings – WCCO | CBS Minnesota Vikings Coach Zimmer Addresses State Of Team After 8-8 Season https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/vikings-zimmer.jpg?w=1500 On Tuesday, the head coach gave his annual state of the state of the team. Mike Zimmer has a lot to contemplate going forward, and that includes look in the mirror. article http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/03/mike-zimmer-minnesota-vikings-season-recap/ summary_large_image https://cbsminnesota.files.wordpress.com/2016/11/vikings-zimmer.jpg?w=1500 Vikings Coach Zimmer Addresses State Of Team After 8-8 Season On Tuesday, the head coach gave his annual state of the state of the team. Mike Zimmer has a lot to contemplate going forward, and that includes look in the mirror. /wcco en text/html http://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2017/01/03/mike-zimmer-minnesota-vikings-season-recap/ Sports Syndicated Sports Vikings Adrian Peterson Laquon Treadwell Mike Max Mike Zimmer Minnesota Vikings Sam Bradford Teddy Bridgewater

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at