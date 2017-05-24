Vikings Welcoming Michael Floyd With Open Arms



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of another off season work week.

They’re without head coach Mike Zimmer, who is back home to recover from his eighth eye surgery. But the team had a healthy turn out for practice Wednesday at Winter Park.

It was near ideal temperatures for a football practice. We got our first glimpse of newly-acquired Michael Floyd, the Cretin-Derham Hall wide receiver available after a season that included a Super Bowl in New England. He was picked up by the Patriots after the Arizona Cardinals released him, following a DWI.

But the Vikings wanted him in free agency, and got him.

“They welcomed me with open arms. A lot of guys, you come on a new team and you feel like that random rookie,” Floyd said. “I think I know a lot of guys on this team enough that they welcome me with excitement and joy.”

There was also much talk about the video the Vikings released of Teddy Bridgewater on Tuesday. Bridgewater was not at Winter Park Wednesday, but has been doing what he can. The Vikings are pleased, but still uncertain about his immediate future.

He has not been cleared to return to full practice. In fact, Bridgewater was in Dallas where he got a good report from his doctor. General Manager Rick Spielman said again, patience is the key.

“That’s still the unknown by I know everybody from (trainer) Eric Sugarman to the doctors and everything are doing everything we can to work with Teddy,” Spielman said. “Teddy is working. You almost have to hold Teddy back.”

