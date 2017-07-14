Vikings WR Floyd Gets 4-Game Suspension



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the Minnesota Vikings’ newest additions will start the season with a suspension.

The NFL announced Friday that wide receiver Michael Floyd has been suspended for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Floyd was sentenced to one day in jail earlier this offseason for failing a series of alcohol tests while on house arrest. Floyd said kombucha, a fermented tea, was to blame for the failed tests. The Vikings supported Floyd’s kombucha defense.

The Vikings signed the 27-year-old Minnesota native to a one year deal this offseason. Floyd was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round in 2012, but was cut by the team after a DUI arrest in December of last year. Floyd spent the rest of the season with the New England Patriots.

Floyd is eligible to play in all preseason games and can return to the team after the Oct. 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

