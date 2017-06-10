Walker’s Sculpture Garden Re-Opens In Wake Of ‘Scaffold’ Controversy



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Walker Art Center’s Sculpture Garden re-opened Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held near the iconic “Spoonbridge and Cherry” sculpture.

The re-opening event had guided tours, food trucks, DJ’s and giveaways from the Walker.

The sculpture garden was completely redesigned and has 17 new pieces, and some old favorite. It is the largest addition since the garden opened in 1988.

Minnesota’s Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke at the dedication.

“And today the Walker stands as a world-renowned institution, and it’s pizzazz owes so much to the ground we stand on, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, one of the nation’s largest and most-respected urban sculpture parks,” Klobuchar said.

The re-opening was pushed back a week after controversy involving one of the new pieces called “Scaffold.”

Community members found it offensive to Native Americans since it drew inspiration from the gallows used to hang 38 Dakota men in Mankato 155 years ago.

The sculpture piece has now been dismantled.

