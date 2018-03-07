Walkout: Students March To Capitol To Protest Gun Violence



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds of St. Paul students descended on the Capitol Wednesday to protest gun violence three weeks after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The students gathered at 11 a.m. at Central High School before starting a 20-block march down Marshall Avenue to the capitol grounds, where they held a rally at Leif Erickson Park.

Students with @MNHS_Walkout nearly collide with @MnDOTnews autonomous bus. March has evolved into a sprint @WCCOpic.twitter.com/dKzX57iGgV — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) March 7, 2018

According to a Facebook event post, the St. Paul students planned to meet fellow students from across the state at the Capitol, where lawmakers were discussing school safety and Gov. Mark Dayton proposed $21 million for school security funding.

The weather noontime Wednesday in St. Paul was around 25 degrees, but many students braved the wintry chill with only T-shirts on and trudged through the snow in tennis shoes.

The walkout demonstration comes three weeks after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, where a former student killed 17 people, sparking debate on gun control across the country.

