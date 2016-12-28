Wander Minnesota: Ways To Ring In 2017



2016 has certainly been a wild ride, and many people are looking forward to seeing it out the door. Here are some ways to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

Richfield

Candlelight and Ice

Dec. 31

Visit Wood Lake Nature Center to enjoy a walk down candlelit trails, followed by toasting marshmallows over a campfire, make a craft, play a game, and keep an eye out for deer.

Moorhead

Zoo Year’s Eve

Dec. 31

The Red River Zoo offers an afternoon of family friendly activities, including free admission and carousel rides, games, crafts, animal keeper chats, hourly New Year’s countdowns, and live music and dancing.

St. Paul

Noon Year Party

Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Party like an animal—with the animals. Como Park offers Noon Year Party, a family friendly event, starting at 10 a.m. both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Games, dancing music, giveaways, and a gazillion beach balls dropping from the ceiling with the countdown to noon.

Metro

New Year’s

Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Many of the Three Rivers Parks sites have New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day plans, including snowshoe hikes, snow forts, bonfires, and making noisemakers from recycled materials. Hot cocoa often available. Reservations often required, check site for details.

Alexandria

7th Annual Alexandria Christmas Bird Count

Dec. 31

Training provided, so you don’t have to be an expert birder to help. Meet at Lake Carlos State Park for your chance to help contribute to the 7th Annual Alexandria Christmas Bird Count.

St. Paul

New Year’s Eve Candlelight Walk

Dec. 31

Fort Snelling State Park is the host of this popular annual event. Take a leisurely hike along a candlelit trail, then return to the visitor center for games, snacks, and a bonfire.

Center City

New Year’s Eve Day Snowshoe

Dec. 31

Get ready for 2017 with a snowshoe event through a gorgeous state park.

Various State Parks

First Day Hike

Jan. 1

Numerous state parks, including Itasca, Tettegouche, Whitewater, Lake Bemidji, and Frontenac, offer First Day Hikes (or snowshoeing, if snow is available). Naturalists will guide the way, explaining the park’s history and natural resources.

Stillwater

Ice Castles

Ongoing (check website for specifics)

Stillwater is Minnesota’s location this year for a giant ice castle, with plenty of room for kids to run and play.

